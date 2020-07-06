The Franklin County Marine corporal accused of shooting and killing his mother’s longtime boyfriend was indicted Monday on seven criminal counts related to that attack.
Michael Alexander Brown, 22, now faces counts of first-degree murder in the death of Rodney Wilfred Brown, as well as use of a firearm to commit that crime, larceny of both a firearm and a credit card from Rodney Brown, use of a firearm while committing burglary, as well as two counts of breaking and entering Rodney Brown’s home in Hardy.
According to the indictments, all but one of those charges stem from Nov. 9, the day Rodney Brown was shot and killed at his home on Woodthrush Circle. The only outlier is the second breaking and entering charge, which in the indictment is dated Nov. 17.
Rodney Brown’s homicide sparked a multistate manhunt for Michael Alexander Brown, and after an 18-day manhunt, the younger man was found by police in the attic of the Woodthrush Circle home, where on Nov. 27, he ultimately surrendered a pistol to them and was taken into custody.
Prosecutors at a preliminary hearing last month said Rodney Brown, 54, died from three gunshot wounds to the head and five to the torso, adding that forensic examination of the slugs removed from the victim’s skull showed that at least two different firearms had been used in the attack — a .22-caliber pistol and a rifle. Also at the hearing, it was revealed that Rodney and Michael Brown are not biologically related.
Online records on Monday did not list when Michael Brown’s next court appearance will be.