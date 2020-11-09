CASEY: Couple headed off to federal prison for a second time

Have you heard about the latest strategy under which criminals can shorten their federal prison terms? I had not until recently. But the trick is so nifty, it seems worth sharing. It can literally trim months off an inmate’s time.
Here’s how it works: Before you head off to the pokey, visit your doctor and casually let it drop that you’ve been hitting the booze real hard for a few months. That’s likely to get the physician’s attention.
You might also express some concern to the doc about experiencing delirium tremens, or DTs, once you enter prison. The result of sudden alcohol withdrawal, those are no laughing matter.
In typical cases, DTs can result in hallucinations of snakes or giant cockroaches crawling on the walls, or the shakes and an inability to sleep. In severe cases, DTs can be deadly. Physicians are well aware of that.
Your goal is to persuade the doctor to prescribe a medication to treat alcohol “withdrawal.” Some common ones are tranquilizers such as Valium. For good measure, show up to prison drunk when you report for your sentence. And then feign DTs once you’re locked up.
It all amounts to evidence you suffer from alcohol addiction. And that can make you eligible for a substance abuse treatment program — penitentiaries offer lots of those.
By completing the program, you’ll earn major bonus points toward early release. For example, how about seven months off a 34-month sentence? Wouldn’t that be worth a few exaggerations about booze consumption?
I swear this is not at all theoretical. It’s a tried and true tactic. But you have to be careful you’re not caught faking an addiction in pursuit of an early release. Because that might land you right back in prison.
This we know from a case in Abingdon last week regarding a husband and wife from Bristol, Kurt and Stacey Pomrenke. Friday, each pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to defraud the United States.
“This is a fraud upon a fraud,” Daniel Bubar, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, said outside court after the plea hearing.
“Residential Drug Abuse Programs are impactful programs designed to aid inmates dealing with actual, documented addiction disorders. These programs are not a means to simply shorten the sentences of defendants looking to get out of jail early,” Bubar said in a news release.
According to the news release, the Pomrenkes schemed to fake Stacey’s alcoholism, which ultimately helped shorten a prison stay that stemmed from her federal extortion, fraud and conspiracy convictions in 2016.
The Pomrenkes were not always convicted criminals. Six years ago, they were regarded as upstanding citizens in the Bristol area.
Until her 2015 arrest, Stacy, now 48, was the chief financial officer of Bristol Virginia Utilities (aka BVU). She was one of a number of BVU executives, board members and contractors who got caught in a wide-ranging bribery and misappropriation scandal.
Kurt Pomrenke, now 67, used to be a judge on Virginia’s Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court. The Virginia Supreme Court booted him off the bench because he contacted witnesses ahead of Stacey’s 2016 jury trial — a flagrant violation of judicial ethics.
Besides the shame of losing a plum job, Kurt Pomrenke received a two-month federal prison sentence for contempt of court (because of the witness contacts) and a nine-month suspension of his law license. Stacey, meanwhile, was sentenced to 34 months in the BVU case on Aug. 11, 2016.
The federal prosecutor said the couple began scheming to fake Stacey’s alcoholism in between her sentencing date and Sept. 26, 2016, when she reported to federal prison in Alderson, West Virginia.
Prosecutors said the couple agreed to pay $7,500 to a Michigan-based consultant who advised them how to pull off the scheme.
“Stacey Pomrenke made an appointment with her physician and falsely stated that over the last three years she had been drinking more and going from one glass of wine up to three glasses of wine at night,” according to a statement from the prosecutor.
“As a result of the false statements, Stacey Pomrenke’s physician prescribed her Ativan to prevent physical complications from alcohol withdrawal when she reported to prison.”
When Stacey showed up to begin serving her time “she was intoxicated and under the influence of alcohol,” the statement continued. “During her initial health screen, Stacey Pomrenke told officials she ‘had been drinking at least a bottle of wine daily since 2008.’”
But that was untrue, prosecutors noted in the release.
Pomrenke already had denied any history of substance abuse to a federal probation officer after she was first arrested on the BVU charges in October 2015. And during another interview with a probation officer following her 2016 conviction, Pomrenke once again denied any drinking problem.
“Between August 31, 2016 and September 25, 2016, [the Michiagn consultant] continued to work with Stacey Pomrenke and Kurt Pomrenke through telephone calls and emails to develop a false, but plausible story of alcohol abuse and the need for treatment,” the release states.
“On September 18, 2016, [the consultant] sent an email to Stacey Pomrenke with the subject line ‘Show Withdrawal Symptoms,’ the news release said. “In the email, [the consultant] detailed a series of withdrawal symptoms Stacey Pomrenke should show within the first 24 hours of reporting to prison.”
Stacey Pomrenke was ultimately admitted to the prison’s residential drug abuse program shortly after she went to prison. She finished the program Dec. 2, 2016. Her completion trimmed seven months and one day off her 34-month sentence, according to the news release.
The scheme was uncovered during a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service.
“The defendant’s actions undermine the purpose of an important program intended for people who need help. We will investigate and refer for prosecution any abuses of these federal programs,” said IRS Special Agent in Charge David Archey.
Kurt Pomrenke, who lately has been working for a company that markets an over-the-counter pain relief cream, faces up to 18 months in prison at sentencing. His wife faces 30 months, the news release said.
Do you reckon they’ve learned their lessons yet?
