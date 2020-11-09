CASEY: Couple headed off to federal prison for a second time

Have you heard about the latest strategy under which criminals can shorten their federal prison terms? I had not until recently. But the trick is so nifty, it seems worth sharing. It can literally trim months off an inmate’s time.

Here’s how it works: Before you head off to the pokey, visit your doctor and casually let it drop that you’ve been hitting the booze real hard for a few months. That’s likely to get the physician’s attention.

You might also express some concern to the doc about experiencing delirium tremens, or DTs, once you enter prison. The result of sudden alcohol withdrawal, those are no laughing matter.

In typical cases, DTs can result in hallucinations of snakes or giant cockroaches crawling on the walls, or the shakes and an inability to sleep. In severe cases, DTs can be deadly. Physicians are well aware of that.

Your goal is to persuade the doctor to prescribe a medication to treat alcohol “withdrawal.” Some common ones are tranquilizers such as Valium. For good measure, show up to prison drunk when you report for your sentence. And then feign DTs once you’re locked up.