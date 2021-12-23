Christiansburg store holdup brings seven years behind bars

A man who pepper-sprayed a Christiansburg storeowner and stole the day's receipts — along with some snacks and beer — has entered Alford pleas and been sentenced to serve seven years in prison.

Justin Christopher Narcisse, 41, of Burke, appeared in Montgomery County Circuit Court Dec. 22 and made the pleas to the four charges against him. In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains his or her innocence but admits that the prosecution has enough evidence to win a conviction.

Narcisse was then found guilty of robbery, assault and battery, malicious illegal use of a gas and property destruction. Judge Mike Fleenor sentenced him to a total of 15 years behind bars, to be suspended after Narcisse serves seven.

The hearing wrapped up a case that began on July 15, 2020, when Christiansburg police were called to a robbery at the Little Market on Peppers Ferry Road.

According to an evidence summary presented by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Obenshain, storeowner Bharat Patel said that after closing the store, he left at about 10 p.m. with a tote bag holding his bank deposit, food and beer. A man approached him in the parking lot, grabbed the tote bag and pepper-sprayed Patel, the storeowner reported to police.

Patel saw the man run up the street and leave in a white U-Haul truck. Soon, a Christiansburg officer tried to pull over a white U-Haul without taillights. The truck fled into the commercial area around the end of Peppers Ferry Road, then stopped near the Holiday Inn. A man got out and ran, Obenshain said.

The truck's driver was Donna Nelson, 45, of Burke. In May, she pleaded guilty to an amended charge of receiving stolen goods and was sentenced to serve a year and a half.

The man who ran, indentified as Nacisse by Nelson, was captured after a flight that involved him entering a private home, having the surprised residents call an Uber to take Narcisse to the Super 8 motel, then leaping out a motel window as officers knocked on the door.

Nelson told police that they were on their way from Northern Virginia to Texas when they stopped in Christiansburg, according to statements at a hearing in her case.

Narcisse said the destination was Louisiana, Obenshain said. When officers asked why he pepper-sprayed Patel, Narcisse said, "I be tripping, bro, I was flipping out," Obenshain said.

Narcisse told police that he dropped the store's bank deposit bags as he ran. An officer found them where Narcisse said they were, still containing cash, receipts and lottery tickets.

