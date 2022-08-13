Craig County deputies seek suspect in car chase, crash

Authorities were searching for a man who crashed in Craig County on Thursday after members of state and county law enforcement pursued him.

Virginia State Police on Thursday began the pursuit, believing the man was connected to an armed robbery. By Saturday, however, he was no longer suspected in such a case and appeared instead to be fleeing traffic charges, Craig County Sheriff Trevor Craddock told The Roanoke Times. Authorities did not identify him.

"Multiple agencies were in pursuit of him and terminated their pursuits, then other departments picked it up," Craddock said. "It ended up being picked up again … in Giles County."

Giles County deputies and state police followed him into Craig County, where Craddock said the man crashed Thursday evening on Virginia 42, just east of Virginia 624. Craddock said officers continued searching for the suspect, who apparently fled on foot.

"He was last sighted [Friday] evening" near the crash site, Craddock said.

Since then, the man has evaded helicopters and dogs. Craddock said anyone who sees someone suspicious or has information about the suspect should call 911.