Driver charged with DUI after fleeing Tuesday morning tractor-trailer crash at I-581 interchange

Virginia State Police arrested a New Jersey man after his tractor-trailer struck a bridge on Interstate 81 near the I-581 interchange early Tuesday, snagging traffic and damaging vehicles below.

Steven P. Lender, 50, of Pennsauken, New Jersey, was charged with driving under the influence and a misdemeanor hit and run, police said in a press release.

At about 5:20 a.m., police said Lender was driving a tractor-trailer northbound on the interstate as it crossed the bridge over Interstate 581.

The tractor-trailer ran off the road and struck the bridge, causing debris from the crash to fall on the road and several vehicles below.

The tractor-trailer was hanging partially off the bridge when police said Lender fled the scene. He was found walking north on I-81 at mile marker 144. Police questioned Lender there and then took him into custody.

No injuries were reported, and traffic was detoured around the crash. Police said several vehicles were disabled on I-581 after being struck by bridge debris.

According to 511 Southwest VA on Twitter, the crash was cleared by 8:20 a.m.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

