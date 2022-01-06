Fatal Blue Ridge Parkway crash brings prison sentence

A drunken crash that killed two passengers and wounded a third yielded a 12-year prison sentence Thursday for the driver who had been behind the wheel.

Efrain Noel Hernandez-Claros, 24, lost much more than just his freedom on the summer night when he flipped a Dodge Durango while cruising the Blue Ridge Parkway in Botetourt County, said his attorney, Suzanne Moushegian.

He also lost his only friends in the tragic wreck that unfolded, Moushegian said, as well as his hope of fulfilling a promise to his late mother to help take care of his younger siblings.

“I will have this pain inside of me for the rest of my life,” Hernandez-Claros said in a remorseful address to the court.

He added, speaking with the aid of an interpreter, that he wished he had been the one to die that night instead of 23-year-old Christian David Spil-Canales and 19-year-old Juvier Alexander Espinoza-Regaldo.

“The pain is insurmountable,” he said, apologizing to the victim’s families, while his own family watched in tears from the courthouse gallery.

Hernandez-Claros told authorities that he had consumed 13 beers before his vehicle swerved off the parkway on the night of Aug. 29, 2020, and overturned near milepost 105. He remembered little about the crash but thought he recalled seeing a deer.

His blood alcohol level was found to be 0.101 percent afterward. The legal limit is 0.08. Investigators also determined that he had been driving 86 miles per hour, in a 45-mile zone, in the seconds before the crash.

Espinoza-Regaldo died at the scene, and Spil-Canales’ death followed hours later at the hospital. A third passenger, age 19, was pinned underneath one of the vehicle’s wheels and seriously injured.

“This didn’t have to happen,” said Botetourt County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander. “... These families have suffered a loss that none of us can truly understand.”

In a hearing last year, Hernandez-Claros pleaded no contest to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of DUI maiming.

Thursday’s hearing, held in Botetourt County Circuit Court, was set to determine his sentence. Moushegian asked the court to consider the lower end of the state guideline range in the case, which would have been a little more than five years, citing in part his genuine remorse.

He never intended to hurt his friends, she said, and the crash has weighed heavily on him each day since.

The prosecution said it believed Hernandez-Claros had also suffered in the tragedy but countered that he had a prior record that should have been a wake up call. That included prior convictions of driving without a license and reckless driving for speeding.

At the time of the wreck, he was facing a DUI charge in Roanoke that was pending in the courts, Alexander said.

Judge Joel Branscom agreed that the aggravating factors in the case — alcohol, speeding and a prior history of unsafe driving — called for a longer sentence.

“All of these circumstances showed a complete carelessness, a complete disregard for your life, for your friends’ lives and for anyone else who might have been in the way,” he said.

The judge issued a sentence of 20 years, suspended after 10 years are served, for the involuntary manslaughter charges and a sentence of five years, suspended after two years are served, for the DUI maiming.

Branscom, speaking directly to Hernandez-Claros, added that he believed his grief and regret were genuine. He noted that Hernandez-Claros will still be a young man when he’s released, and urged him to make the most out of his future.

“I wish you luck,” he said.

Hernandez-Claros will be on probation after his release but Moushegian indicated that was largely moot. In addition to the other losses he’s faced, she said, Hernandez-Claros, a Honduran national, has been flagged by federal authorities for deportation once his sentence is complete, forfeiting his right to remain in the country to which he emigrated in his teens.