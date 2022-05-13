Former Franklin County deputy's license is suspended after DWI charge

ROCKY MOUNT — On Thursday McKenzie D. Smith, a former deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, was sentenced in relation to an April 23 misdemeanor first offense driving while intoxicated charge.

The entirety of Smith's 30 day jail sentence was suspended and he received a $300 fine, which was paid on Thursday. His license was suspended for 12 months, starting on Thursday, but he may drive under certain conditions, among them an ignition interlock restriction.

As defined by the Code of Virginia, an ignition interlock system is a device that "connects a motor vehicle ignition system to an analyzer that measures a driver's blood alcohol content; ... prevents a motor vehicle ignition from starting if a driver's blood alcohol content exceeds 0.02 percent; and...is equipped with the ability to perform a rolling retest and to electronically log the blood alcohol content during ignition, attempted ignition, and rolling retest."

Other restrictions on Smith's license allow him to drive for medically necessary travel and to and from job interviews and religious places of worship. He may also drive to and from an ignition interlock facility for monitoring and to and from Alcohol Safety Action Program meetings.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office placed Smith on administrative suspension shortly after the April 23 DWI charge. As of at least May 4, Smith was no longer a Franklin County Sheriff's Office employee.

