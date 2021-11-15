Former Rocky Mount police officer charged in U.S. Capitol riots to remain in jail

By Thomas “T.J.” Robertson’s account, his role in the events of Jan. 6 consisted of walking into the U.S. Capitol with the permission of a police officer, posing for a photograph and then leaving less than 10 minutes later.

Yet he has already served more time in jail than many of the non-violent participants in what federal authorities say was an insurrection kindled by the words of former President Donald Trump.

Roberston’s stay in jail was extended Friday by a federal judge in Washington D.C., who turned down his request to be released to home detention after spending nearly four months behind bars.

In several ways, his case is different from that of more than 650 others charged with participating in the insurrection: Robertson was a sergeant for the Rocky Mount Police Department at the time, and after being released on bond he placed online orders for 34 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of armor-piercing ammunition, kept a partiallyassembled pipe bomb in his Ferrum home and posted on social media that “VIOLENCE” was the next step in a revolution that started Jan. 6.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, who revoked Robertson’s bond in August, found no reason to change his mind.