Franklin County deputy charged with DWI

ROCKY MOUNT — Online court records show that a Franklin County deputy is facing a first offense driving while intoxicated charge.

A Rocky Mount police officer charged McKenzie D. Smith with a misdemeanor DWI. The charge indicated a blood alcohol content level between .15% and .2%. Online court records show Smith was arrested on Saturday and later released.

Records show Smith was charged with speeding four times between 2015 and 2018 in Bedford, Henry, Franklin and Botetourt counties. In 2017 Smith was also charged for reckless driving of a vehicle "which is not under proper control or which has inadequate or improperly adjusted brakes" and, on a separate occasion, for failure to carry or exhibit his license or vehicle registration.

Smith was hired at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in July 2018.

"The Sheriff's Office is aware of the arrest Deputy McKenzie Dylan Smith by the Rocky Mount Police Department early Saturday morning. Smith has been placed on administrative suspension pending an internal investigation," the sheriff's office said in a Tuesday morning email to The Roanoke Times.

