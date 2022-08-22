 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free VIN etching Tuesday at Roanoke DMV

Virginia's Department of Motor Vehicles and State Police will offer Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) markings on Tuesday.

As part of a statewide program called Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT), free VIN etching will be available at the Roanoke DMV Customer Service Center  at 5220 Valleypark Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VIN etching is the permanent engraving of a vehicle identification number onto a windshield and windows. The process includes developing a stencil of an automobile's VIN, which is used for etching.

"When VIN etching has been performed, a thief is less likely to steal your vehicle because they would first need to replace the VIN-etched glass, a time-consuming and expensive task," the DMV said.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable bear cubs are having a blast playing in Alaska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert