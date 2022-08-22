Free VIN etching Tuesday at Roanoke DMV

Virginia's Department of Motor Vehicles and State Police will offer Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) markings on Tuesday.

As part of a statewide program called Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT), free VIN etching will be available at the Roanoke DMV Customer Service Center at 5220 Valleypark Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VIN etching is the permanent engraving of a vehicle identification number onto a windshield and windows. The process includes developing a stencil of an automobile's VIN, which is used for etching.

"When VIN etching has been performed, a thief is less likely to steal your vehicle because they would first need to replace the VIN-etched glass, a time-consuming and expensive task," the DMV said.