Huddleston man fatally shot at Moneta business

A Huddleston man died early Saturday during a fight that has resulted in a murder charge against his alleged assailant, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Department.

Lago Pizza in Moneta was the scene of an incident around midnight, the sheriff's department said, during which Shamanique Peter Mickle, 44, was alleged to have been robbed by 28-year-old Clinton Minter of Bedford.

About two hours later, Mickle, of Roanoke, returned to Lago Pizza. The sheriff's department said a "confrontation" occurred there between Mickle and James Sipos, 49, of Huddleston, during which Sipos died.

The sheriff's department said Minter has been charged with "robbery of Shamanique Mickle of monies by using physical force resulting in serious injury."

Mickle faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and felonious use of a firearm in Sipos' death.

The sheriff department said an investigation of the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 540-586-7827, or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.