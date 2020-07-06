Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG TO HAMPER MORNING COMMUTE... WITHIN THE LAST FEW HOURS, PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED ACROSS MUCH OF THE REGION AS A RESULT OF MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES OVERNIGHT, NEAR CALM WINDS, AND HIGH RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES. VISIBILITIES VARY WIDELY ACROSS THE FORECAST AREA FROM ONE LOCATION TO ANOTHER WITH SOME VALLEYS AND AREAS ADJACENT OR NEAR BODIES OF WATER, CREEKS, STREAMS, OR RIVERS SUBJECT TO DENSE FOG, WHILE OTHER LOCATIONS AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS AND IN MORE URBAN CITY AREAS TEND TO SEE LITTLE OR NO FOG. NOTE, PATCHES OF DENSE FOG WILL BE FOUND ALONG PORTIONS OF INTERSTATE 77, INTERSTATE 81, AND INTERSTATE 64. AS YOU TRAVEL ABOUT THE AREA THIS MORNING, BE ALERT FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITY IN FOG FROM ONE LOCATION TO ANOTHER. WHEN YOU FIND YOURSELF IN AN AREA OF DENSE FOG, REDUCE SPEED, ALLOW EXTRA DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU, AND USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS. ALL OF THE FOG SHOULD DISSIPATE BY 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING.