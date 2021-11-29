Leader of Roanoke street gang pleads guilty

On the eve of his trial date, the leader of a Roanoke street gang pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to overseeing drug deals, robberies, shootings and the killings of two young men.

Sean “Denk” Guerrant accepted a plea agreement under which he will serve 37 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski asked that a background report be prepared on Guerrant, 30, before he decides at a later date whether to follow the recommendations of the agreement.

Had he gone to trial starting Tuesday, Guerrant would have faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

