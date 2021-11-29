 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leader of Roanoke street gang pleads guilty
breaking

Leader of Roanoke street gang pleads guilty

{{featured_button_text}}

On the eve of his trial date, the leader of a Roanoke street gang pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to overseeing drug deals, robberies, shootings and the killings of two young men.

Sean “Denk” Guerrant accepted a plea agreement under which he will serve 37 years in prison. 

U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski asked that a background report be prepared on Guerrant, 30, before he decides at a later date whether to follow the recommendations of the agreement.

Had he gone to trial starting Tuesday, Guerrant would have faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Sean Denzel Guerrant 100118

Guerrant

 Roanoke City Jail photo

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert