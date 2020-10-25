Man dies of gunshot wound, Roanoke police say

A man was found dead of a gunshot wound Saturday night on a Roanoke street, police said.

Officers found the man on a sidewalk in the 1900 block of Gayle Street Northwest about 8:30 p.m., according to the announcement Sunday morning from Roanoke police. Rescuers determined he was dead. His name has not been released.

Gayle Street is in the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority's Villages at Lincoln neighborhood.

Police asked for the public's help in investigating the incident. Those with information to share can call 344-8500 or send a text that starts with "Roanoke PD" to 274637.

Police say calls and texts can be sent anonymously.

