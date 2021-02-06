Man found shot in Northwest Roanoke early Saturday

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday in Northwest Roanoke.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Roanoke Police Department.

At about 2:15 a.m., police were notified of a person who had been shot in the 1600 block of Burrell Street, which runs between Washington Park and the Villages at Lincoln public housing project.

Details were limited, police said, and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text police at 274637, starting the text with “RoanokePD.” Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

