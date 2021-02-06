 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found shot in Northwest Roanoke early Saturday

Man found shot in Northwest Roanoke early Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday in Northwest Roanoke.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Roanoke Police Department.

At about 2:15 a.m., police were notified of a person who had been shot in the 1600 block of Burrell Street, which runs between Washington Park and the Villages at Lincoln public housing project.

Details were limited, police said, and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text police at 274637, starting the text with “RoanokePD.” Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police shoot man who fired at officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert