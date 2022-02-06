Man receives medical treatment after shots were fired in Roanoke Sunday morning

A man was treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Sunday morning after receiving a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police say.

The Roanoke Police Department was notified at approximately 3:15 a.m. that shots had been fired in the 600 block of Salem Avenue Southwest. The officers reported they were not able to locate any victims or suspects in the immediate area.

Shortly after the officers had arrived on the scene, they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center that a man had arrived at the hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound.

The man confirmed to police that his injury was related to the shots fired call.

A police spokeswoman said that further details about the incident are limited at this time. She added that no arrests have been made and that it is an ongoing investigation.

The police said the incident does not appear to be tied to the man who was found dead earlier in the morning in the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue Northwest.

Police are urging those with information about the incident to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637.