Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound; police investigating

Roanoke Police are investigating after a man showed up at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital early Saturday morning with a gunshot wound.

Police were told around 4:25 a.m. Saturday that a man with a gunshot wound came to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The man told responding officers he was traveling, pulled over around 14th Street and Moorman Road Northwest and exited his vehicle. While standing outside his vehicle, the man told police, an unknown vehicle drove by and he was shot, according to a news release.

Police indicated the man's wounds did not appear life-threatening.

Additional officers went to the area, but were unable to find a crime scene, according to the news release. No arrests have been made.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637.

