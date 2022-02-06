 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man with gunshot wound found dead Sunday morning, police say

An unidentified man was found dead Sunday morning in Roanoke, according to police.

The body was found with a gunshot wound in northwest Roanoke between Sportsman's Warehouse and Home Depot at approximately 1:50 a.m.

A Roanoke Police Department spokeswoman said Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene. The man's identity will not be released until after the next-of-kin is notified, police said. 

No suspects were located on the scene and no arrests have been made at this time, the spokeswoman said. She added that it is an ongoing homicide investigation. 

Those with information about the matter can call (540) 344-8500. 

