Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home

A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. 

The office's communications center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at a Boones Mill residence along Virgil Goode Highway. 

According to a sheriff's office release, a man unknown to the homeowner presented himself at the residence. An encounter followed, which resulted in the homeowner fatally shooting the man.

When law enforcement units responded, Christopher Hill, 26, was found dead at the scene. 

An office spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing. No other details are currently available. 

