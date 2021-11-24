Member of Roanoke street gang admits to murder of 17-year-old

Depending on how that turns out, federal prosecutors could file a motion for substantial assistance, which would then allow Urbanski to go below the mandatory life sentence.

No promises have been made to Mack, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Miller said during Wednesday’s hearing.

On two additional charges, Mack faces a maximum of another life sentence, which is not required by the law, and up to 10 years as a part of the plea agreement.

Defense attorney Tony Anderson said he and co-counsel Aaron Houchens agreed with Mack that a guilty plea was his best option.

Otherwise, Mack would have gone to trial next week along with Guerrant. Prosecutors would have contended that the leader of the Rollin’ 30s Crips first ordered Lee to kill another gang member for disloyalty.

At the same time, Guerrant instructed Mack to kill Lee if the 17-year-old did not go through with the plan, according to a summary of facts submitted in court Wednesday. When the first intended murder victim ran away, Mack took Lee’s gun, chased him to the back of the apartment complex and opened fire after he had fallen to the ground.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.