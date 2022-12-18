 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One man injured following Saturday shooting

A shooting on the 2700 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest left one man injured on Saturday.

The victim arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle, prompting hospital staff to report the shooting, according to a Roanoke Police Department statement.

Officers questioning the victim determined the shooting’s location but had made no arrests by Sunday evening.

Police did not reply to calls and messages asking for further details.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637, anonymously if preferred.

