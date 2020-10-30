Poff building contractor ordered to pay $7.5 million to injured worker

Donald Russell of Draper stands to receive $7.5 million from a lawsuit he filed over injuries he suffered in a fall while working at the Poff federal building in Roanoke.
In court, Russell testified that he plunged through a loose grate at least 20 feet to the concrete floor of a ventilation shaft, causing multiple injuries. He was not cross-examined, nor did jurors hear any defense evidence or argument, but not necessarily because he had a slam-dunk case.
Defendant Northern Management Services Inc., the company that manages the Poff building, did not appear for the trial or even hire a lawyer to defend itself, the result of a blunder in email communication. This week, a federal judge declined to start the case over, telling the company that its predicament was the result of its own inexcusable inattention.
The company has a right to appeal.
Russell was at the Poff building in 2017 in his role as a private inspector of fire detection and suppression equipment when he fell. The shaft was outside at the rear of the building and not in a public area.
Officials at Northern knew that the incident occurred and received a copy of Russell's personal injury suit shortly after it was filed in 2019. A company official who received the suit from the company’s registered agent emailed the information to the company president and other top officials and to a representative of the company’s insurance broker, according to the judge’s opinion on Tuesday. John Dephon, Northern's president, assumed without checking that the broker’s representative would send the suit to Northern's liability insurer and the insurer would take up Northern's defense, the ruling said.
But that's not what happened. The insurer was not notified and did not defend Northern, such as by filing a responsive pleading to the suit. When a defendant ignores its obligations under the law, a court is free to decide the legal dispute in favor of the other side. That action, in the form of a default judgment, was entered against Northern. With Northern's liability for Russell's injuries no longer an issue, Russell’s attorney moved forward by having a trial in late 2019 to determine damages.
Russell suffered a brain injury, back injuries, nerve damage and a broken wrist, rib and pelvis. He needs long-term medical, rehabilitative and mental health care and cannot work or maintain his home and property, according to the court, which awarded Russell $5 million, plus $2.5 million in interest and the possibility of additional interest until he's paid.
Russell, an Air Force veteran who served overseas and is in his 40s, “remains totally disabled by his injuries,” his attorney, Travis Graham, said in an interview.
After the case closed, Graham notified the company of the outcome. Northern contacted the court and asked the judge to rewind the case back in time. That triggered a review of why Northern had not acted.
According to the judge’s opinion, Northern’s representative emailed the lawsuit to a sales executive at the insurance brokerage who did not have direct responsibility for handling lawsuits or claims. The Northern representative did not specifically address the brokerage representative in the email, except to say “please see the attached.” In addition, there was no evidence presented that anyone from the brokerage acknowledged receiving the email, much less that it had been forwarded to the insurer for action.
Northern complained that it did not have an opportunity to defend itself or participate at the trial, but the judge replied that fault rested with company officials. Their failure to double-check that the lawsuit was being handled properly “spanned the course of one year, despite the fact that multiple responsible officers of the defendant knew of the accident and the suit,” Jones wrote. Jones added that the course of events struck him as more alarming given "the fact that the defendant is a sophisticated corporate party that has been involved in numerous other legal matters."
Northern has 37 U.S. government contracts to provide maintenance and construction. It has a first-floor office in the Poff building, one floor below where the trial occurred.
