Police identify suspect and victim in Roanoke fatal shooting

A Roanoke man has been identified by police as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in the city on Sunday night.

Eric Dwayne Swain, 21, is also accused of armed robberies in Virginia and North Carolina and with assaulting an officer after authorities said he tased a sergeant in a Greensboro-area jail.

Swain was arrested in North Carolina Sunday night after two shootings were reported in Roanoke, a robbery was reported at a convenience store in Henry County and a car theft was reported outside another convenience store in Greensboro.

Five days after Sunday's incident, Roanoke police also identified the fatal shooting victim as Tyiray L. Anderson, 33 of Roanoke.

The Henry County case centers on a robbery reported around 10 p.m. Sunday at Dodge’s Store off U.S. 220 in Bassett.

