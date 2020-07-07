Roanoke police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in southeast Roanoke.
Police responded just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of Fourth Street S.E. They found a man with a gunshot wound outside a business in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said no one has been arrested.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure they are properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.