Roanoke County police investigate man's death as homicide

Roanoke County police investigate man's death as homicide

A Roanoke County man was found dead Monday night, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds when they responded to the 7000 block of Thirlane Road at about 10:20 p.m. The victim was identified as Julian Brown, 31, of Roanoke County, according to a news release the county sent out on Wednesday.

Two children were missing from the home, along with a vehicle belonging to Brown. Police learned that a person who also lives at the home could not be found and might have the vehicle and children. A statewide lookout was issued, authorities said.

Roanoke County police were told that the vehicle fled from officers in Mecklenburg County around the same time the initial call came in.

Chesterfield County police then said that the vehicle had tried to flee from their officers as well, but they were able to stop it and found the driver and children, who authorities said were not harmed. The news release says the driver was taken into custody, charged with several crimes related to the pursuit and held without bond.

Roanoke County police would not identify the person charged in Chesterfield County, though they indicated it is a man, because charges had not been filed against him in Roanoke County. An inquiry with Chesterfield County police about the suspect's identity was not immediately answered.

Roanoke County police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information can contact them at 540-562-3265.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

