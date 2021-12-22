Roanoke fatal hit-and-run driver sentenced after emotional hearing

For Donald Obenchain, the night of the 2020 presidential election started off with him at home, watching with a friend as the vote totals came in on TV.

The 62-year-old, who lived on Williamson Road behind the Pancake House, decided to walk across the street and pick up more beer at a convenience store. He grabbed his cane, and headed out.

He had made it almost to the middle of the four-lane thoroughfare when an oncoming car struck him. The impact sent Obenchain into the air. In court, another driver testified that she initially thought a bundle of clothes was being tossed into the street before realizing it was a person.

Obenchain died in the road minutes later as strangers who stopped to help tried to reassure him that medics were on the way and everything would be all right.

The driver that struck him, a nurse who worked with the elderly and was raising two young kids, wasn’t among those who stopped after the collision.

An attorney for Stacy Nicole Clayborne, 31, said she didn’t realize that she had hit a person. The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 3, after sunset for that time of year, in the middle of a poorly lit block with no pedestrian crossings, said defense attorney Sheila Moheb.

“She did not know she hit this man,” Moheb said to a jury in a daylong trial held in September. “She surely would have stopped, a nurse of all people, would clearly have stopped.”

The prosecution, in the same trial, rejected the idea that Clayborne could have been unaware of what happened.

The road wasn’t so dark that a person couldn’t be seen, said assistant prosecutor John Beamer, and the impact happened on the driver’s side of the car with enough force to leave the front bumper broken and dangling.

“This was not just some sort of glancing blow,” Beamer said. “... She knew she was in an accident.”

The question of what Clayborne knew that night was a crucial element of her case. There was no dispute the collision was accidental, and no defense of the victim’s attempt to cross Williamson Road in the middle of the 2400 block.

Evidence from a toxicology report also indicated that Obenchain had alcohol and drugs in his system when he died.

But, in Virginia, it is a felony to knowingly flee the scene of a crash that resulted in death or injury. Clayborne was charged with hit-and-run after police identified her through security footage.

She was found guilty Sept. 16 by a jury after a trial that included examination of security videos, and testimony from people who had been in a car behind Clayborne and stopped after seeing the crash.

Clayborne has been held in jail since the verdict. On Wednesday, she returned to court to learn the sentence that a judge would deliver.

Family and friends testified to her kindness and her passion for helping others. She worked full-time while caring for her kids and putting herself through school to become a licensed practical nurse.

She went out of her way to mentor other nurses, people testified, and contacted one while in jail to offer support after hearing that the woman’s father had died.

She had no prior arrests, said Moheb, and can no longer keep working as a nurse as a felony conviction nullifies her nursing license.

“We are asking the court for mercy,” she said.

Beamer asked the court to consider Obenchain’s family, as well, and the loss they had detailed in a written statement. Clayborne’s training as a nurse only makes it more troubling that she failed to stop and offer aid as required by law, he said.

He asked the court to consider a sentence of 18 months.

Clayborne, testifying for the first time in her case, said she had been thinking about Obenchain and his family every day and prayed for them.

“I’m very sorry,” she said, weeping. “I just want his family to understand how I hurt for them, and they will always be a part of me. This will never go away. I’ll suffer every day with this.”

Circuit Judge William Broadhurst, in announcing his decision, said he sought to balance the seriousness of the imperative to stop after a crash with an understanding that the crash itself was an accident. He also reflected on the extent of the victim’s injuries and on Clayborne’s otherwise strong personal record prior to the crash.

In the end, he sentenced her to a total of two years, but suspended it after five months are served, with credit for the time she’s been in custody to date.

She’ll be on supervised probation for two years, and her driver’s license will be suspended for 12 months as required by statute. A violation of her probation could mean the reinstatement of additional jail time.

Broadhurst, in concluding his remarks, said he imagined there was another consequence that would remain with Clayborne long after her sentence.

She had spoken correctly when she said that the memory of Obenchain’s death was now a part of her. “That will always be with you,” he said.