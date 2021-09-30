 Skip to main content
Roanoke man charged with murder after shooting at convenience store Wednesday night
alert top story

Jamerius Crennell

Jamerius Crennell

 Roanoke Police Department

A 20-year-old Roanoke man is charged with murder after a shooting Wednesday night at a convenience store in the city, the police said Thursday afternoon. 

At about 9 p.m., a Roanoke police officer was patrolling in the area of Moorman Avenue and 6th Street Northwest and noticed someone enter a store on Moorman Avenue, the police said in a news release. 

The officer parked across the street from the store and within seconds, heard gunshots coming from inside the business, the release said. The officer saw a person exit the store and try to flee on foot. Police said they apprehended the suspect and found a gun and an undisclosed amount of money on him.

The man who was shot inside the store was pronounced dead on the scene, the authorities said. Police plan to publicly identify him after notifying his relatives.

Police identified the suspect as Jamerius Crennell and said he is charged with second-degree murder. The news release did not include additional details about how the homicide unfolded. 

