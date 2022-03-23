Roanoke officials decry gun violence after school bus tire struck by stray bullet

City authorities are redoubling pleas for community cooperation to fight gun violence after a stray bullet struck the tire of a school activity bus transporting James Madison Middle School students Tuesday evening.

Five students and the bus driver aboard were not injured.

City council member Joe Cobb, chair of Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission, condemned the “senseless violence” that caused the endangerment of the driver and the students.

“Too many lives have been lost. Too many people have been injured,” wrote Cobb in a Facebook post.

“We are all exhausted from the trauma of it all.”

At about 6 p.m. Tuesday — around the same time that Cobb was presenting an update on gun violence prevention and intervention efforts to the city school board — Roanoke police were summoned by an E-911 call about a person with a gunshot wound.

No injured person was found at the reported location, the 2400 block of Delta Drive Northwest, but a school bus had received damages that appeared “to have been sustained during a shooting,” police said.

Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White confirmed that one of the bus tires had been punctured by a bullet. She hailed the bus driver as a “hero.”

“When she realized that her bus had been hit by the stray bullet, she stayed calm. She was able to keep her students calm, and then she pulled the bus over safely,” White said Wednesday. “We’re just very proud of her. We’re proud of the way that our students and staff members have responded to this event.”

White said she left the school board meeting she was attending and reported to the scene of the incident, where city police located no suspects and made no arrests.

Students' parents were sent a message about the incident through the school’s internal communications system Tuesday night, and student counseling services were made available.

White said that while student safety is the school system’s “No. 1 priority,” fighting gun violence is a community project.

“As a community, we have to ensure each other’s safety. We have to look out for one another. We have to protect each other,” White said. “This shooting wasn’t related to school activities. But it affects us. It affects the overall school community.”

Cobb echoed that message.

“While we will continue to invest countless hours in our efforts to reduce and end these senseless acts of violence, we need everyone to help,” Cobb said.

The shooting occurred near the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Lansdowne Park complex. The RRHA said Wednesday that it stands with Cobb and White.

“This this a community issue, and we all need to do our part to ensure these senseless incidents stop happening,” the authority said. “We are relieved no one was hurt and continue to be committed to the safety of the community.”

Gun violence also occurred in the city on the night before the bus incident. About 9:30 p.m. Monday, Roanoke police responded to an E-911 call about a shooting in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest.

Responding officers located two victims — an adult male and adult female — near a vehicle with what appeared to be serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Again, no suspects were located and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the police. Call (540) 344-8500 or send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637 to share what you know. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.