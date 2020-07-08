Roanoke police released the identity of the man killed Tuesday in southeast Roanoke as William English, 48.
Police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said English is from Roanoke. No one had been arrested as of Wednesday morning.
Police responded just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of Fourth Street Southeast. They found a man with a gunshot wound outside a business in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is the eighth homicide victim reported in the city this year.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure they are properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.