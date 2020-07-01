Roanoke police are investigating the death of a man who apparently jumped from a deck of the Church Avenue Parking Garage in downtown Roanoke late Wednesday morning.

Officers received the report of a person jumping from the garage, located in the 100 block of Church Avenue Southwest, just before 11:45 a.m. Responding officers found the body of a man lying in an alley on the north side of the garage.

Police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said that “the incident appears to be consistent with a suicide. However, officers will continue to conduct a thorough death investigation.”

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

