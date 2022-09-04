Roanoke police investigate shooting death of boy

A juvenile boy was found mortally wounded by a gunshot outside of a northwest Roanoke residence Saturday night.

Police said an E-911 call around 7:45 p.m. Saturday reported shots fired on the 1000 block of Palm Avenue in the city's Forest Park neighborhood.

The victim located there, "later identified as a teenage juvenile male" was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Roanoke police. He was not immediately identified, pending family notification.

His death is the 13th gun-related homicide recorded in Roanoke so far this year.

Police said details of the incident remain limited as a homicide investigation continues. No suspects were located at the scene and no arrests have ensued.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.