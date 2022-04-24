Roanoke police investigate shooting of man

A person with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries was found in Northwest Roanoke and taken for treatment Saturday, Roanoke police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline announced.

Roanoke police responding to a 911 call found the person in a vehicle near the 900 block of Crescent Street NW. He went to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, the announcement issued Sunday said.

No one has been arrested.

Police are urging anybody with information about the shooting to call 344-8500 or send a text that begins with RoanokePD to 274637.

