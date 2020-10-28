 Skip to main content
Roanoke police investigate shooting that sends 4 to hospital

Roanoke police investigate shooting that sends 4 to hospital

A Wednesday afternoon shooting sent four people to the hospital in Roanoke.

Roanoke police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 1400 block of Rorer Avenue Southwest about 4:30 p.m., according to a news release. 

They were told that a victim with a gunshot wound was inside a nearby home. At the scene, police found three additional victims, authorities said.

All four were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police said no information on their conditions was available Wednesday evening.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with "Roanoke PD" to 274637.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

