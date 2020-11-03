Roanoke police: Pedestrian killed on Williamson Road

A pedestrian was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Tuesday night in northeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The collision happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Williamson Road. The victim appeared to have been struck by a southbound vehicle that left the scene, officials said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead by first responders. His identity wasn't immediately released late Tuesday as authorities were still working to notify his family.

The investigation at the crash site was continuing into the night. The 2400 block of Williamson Road remained closed at about 10:30 p.m. while officers gathered evidence.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact police by calling 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.