Roanoke youth dies from gunshot wound

Roanoke police said a gunshot wound that claimed the life of a city youth late Saturday appears to have been accidental and self-inflicted, although an investigation is ongoing.

Police were alerted at 11:40 p.m. by an E-911 call that reported a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Shamrock Street, near its intersection with Hershberger Road in the city's northwest quadrant.

"An officer provided aid until Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived and transported the juvenile male to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The teen succumbed to his injuries a short time after his arrival at the hospital," a police news release said.

The state Medical Examiner's Office will determine an official cause of death, police added.

The incident marks the second gun-related death of a male juvenile in Roanoke this month.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with "RoanokePD." Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.