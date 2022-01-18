Second defendant sentenced in 2019 fatal shooting of Roanoke teenager

A second man charged with gunning down a Roanoke teen in 2019 will serve 15 years in prison under a plea agreement struck last week.

Cinque Tarik Fayette, also of Roanoke, was just 18 when he was arrested minutes after a fatal shooting that erupted outside a West End convenience store on the night of Sept. 11, 2019.

Killed in the gunfire was Savion Scales, 17, a high school student. It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

Fayette, now 20, was set go to trial this week but, in a hearing held Friday, pleaded no contest to charges of first-degree murder and use of a gun in a felony.

Those are the same charges that co-defendant Ozmeik Rae’Quan Clements, now 19, pleaded to last year. He was sentenced to 18 years incarceration.

In court, prosecutors have described the series of chaotic events that unfolded after the shooting. Gunshots were heard outside Sakina Food Mart, near Chapman Avenue and 13th Street, around 9:46 p.m.

There were police officers just a block away who responded immediately, and encountered a speeding car that was carrying the victim. The police and medics tried to save Scales, but he died within minutes, punctured in the back by a single bullet that went through to his chest.

Witness statements spurred officers to search for and pull over a silver, two-door car. The car stopped initially but then sped away, reaching speeds of around 100 miles per hour, before crashing into a tree around 15th Street and Melrose Avenue.

Two people inside fled on foot. Fayette was caught after being spotted running in the woodline, said assistant prosecutor Courtney Turner. Only about 16 minutes had passed between the shooting, pursuit, crash and his arrest.

DNA analysis on the airbags that deployed in the silver car suggested that Fayette was its driver and Clements was its passenger.

A 9mm handgun was found in the vehicle’s floorboard, and a .40-caliber pistol was abandoned in the grass near the crash site. Both were linked to bullets recovered from the shooting, Turner said.

In keeping with his plea agreement, Fayette was sentenced to a total of 30 years, suspended after 15 years are served.

He’ll be on supervised probation for a decade after his release. Two additional charges of shooting at an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon were withdrawn under the agreement.

Fayette could have faced a prison term of 41 years or more under state-calculated sentencing guidelines if he had been convicted at trial, according to a recording of his plea hearing.

Judge David Carson said he should feel fortunate under the circumstances, and walk the straight and narrow from now on.

“You’ve got a bunch of time hanging over your head,” said Carson, referring to the suspended sentence that could be reinstated if Fayette violates probation after his release.

“If you run afoul of the law and come back before me, you’ll serve all that remaining time,” Carson said. “Do you understand?”

The prosecution indicated authorities were spurred to reach last week’s proposal ahead of the looming trial date due to scheduling complications with witnesses who were quarantining in compliance with covid protocols.

Defense attorney Neil Horn said Fayette had been prepared to mount a defense but felt a reasonable agreement had been reached. Fayette made no statement on his own behalf.