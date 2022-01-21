Serial sexual attacker in Richmond's Fan District gets additional prison time

A serial sexual assailant who accosted or attacked seven young women in the Fan District between 2015 and 2018 was sentenced to serve 87 years in prison Thursday. The punishment will be served consecutively to a 127-year prison term the Colonial Heights man received last summer for sexually assaulting three other women.

Following a two-hour sentencing hearing in Richmond Circuit Court, Judge William Marchant sentenced Justin Harvey, 29, on his earlier guilty pleas to four counts of burglary with intent to rape, attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of unlawful filming for seven separate attacks within a 2-mile radius in the Fan.

The defendant “imposed a wave of terror on these young women,” Marchant said from the bench, in sentencing Harvey near the high end of discretionary state sentencing guidelines adjusted upward for the nature of his crimes.

Harvey already is serving a 127-year prison term that was imposed June 24 after separate juries convicted him of six felonies including rape, malicious wounding, aggravated sexual battery, statutory burglary and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful filming stemming from attacks on three women on May 5 and May 6, 2018. He was convicted in large part because of videos of the assaults he took on his cellphone.

During the course of the investigation, police obtained a warrant to search Harvey’s phone, and investigators found dozens of incriminating photos and videos. The assaults on the three women on consecutive nights in May 2018 had been recorded. In addition, at least three of the attacks on the seven women for which he was sentenced Thursday were filmed.

Virginia Commonwealth University Police teamed with Richmond police to link Harvey to the 10 cases through confessions, images on his cellphone or DNA he left at scenes. Richmond prosecutors Joshua Boyles and Sarah Heller then spent the next three years preparing and trying the cases.

“From 2015 to 2018, this defendant terrorized an area of the state, the Fan,” Heller told the court in seeking a stiff punishment. “It became this defendant’s hunting ground. This was the area that he stalked and filmed and preyed upon the woman who lived and worked and went to school there. The only reason he stopped is that he got caught.”

Richmond Deputy Public Defender Maggie Pitts, who represented Harvey, said her client knows that “the chances of him ever stepping foot into society again, in to any place that is not prison, are slim to none.” Nevertheless, Pitts asked the judge to show mercy due to Harvey’s risk of re-offending, if he were to be released 40 to 60 years from now, would be low in his advanced age, she said.

Court documents described the attacks for which Harvey was sentenced on Thursday:

A young woman reported that on Oct. 11, 2015, following an event where she was drinking with friends, she and others walked to a friend’s house in the 1300 block of Floyd Avenue at about midnight, where she went to sleep in the living room. The victim awoke to find her dress and underwear cut off and a man standing over her. The woman ran upstairs, locked herself in a bedroom and called friends for help. The man fled soon after the friends arrived and yelled at the intruder.

A young woman reported that on Nov. 9, 2015, she was taking a shower when she heard a loud noise that she initially ignored. A short time later, while still in the shower, the victim noticed what appeared to be an iPhone sticking through the shower curtain; she believed the phone was recording. She screamed, got out of the shower and tried to leave the bathroom, but the suspect held the door closed from the other side. The man ran out of her home after she eventually opened the door.

A young woman reported that on March 28, 2018, she was walking home from Virginia Commonwealth University’s Cabell Library at about 9:20 p.m. when she sensed someone behind her. She looked back and saw a man who was keeping steady pace behind her until she got to her apartment building in the 1800 block of Grove Avenue. When she hurried up the stairs, the man caught up with her at the top of the stairs, shoved her down the steps, stuck his hand up her dress and grabbed her underwear, trying to pull them down. The woman started to scream and the man fled.

A young woman reported that on May 19, 2018, as she was falling asleep inside her residence in the 3000 block of Ellwood Avenue, she felt something strike her face, and she soon realized that she was being assaulted at about 2:20 a.m. She was dragged naked out of her bed onto the floor before the suspect fled on foot.

A young woman reported that on Sept. 21, 2018, she and a group of friends were walking south on Harrison Street after leaving a restaurant, and when they got close to the 1100 block of West Cary Street a man came up behind her and pulled up her dress at about 12:30 a.m. The suspect then crouched down behind and underneath her; the suspect fled after the victim screamed.

Later on the same night, a young woman reported that after being out with friends at a local restaurant, she walked home by herself and arrived at about 1:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of Floyd Avenue. She left the rear door unlocked, changed her clothes and went to bed. She awoke shortly thereafter to a man sexually assaulting her. The victim pushed the man off her and then out of her home before locking the door; the intruder tried to re-enter before fleeing.

A young woman reported that on Sept. 22, 2018, after she left a party in the 1300 block of Floyd Avenue, she heard someone running up behind her as she was walking on Brunswick Street at about 4 a.m. The victim felt someone lift the back of her skirt, making contact with her buttocks, and seeing a flash from the suspect’s cellphone. The suspect fled when she screamed.

“Not only was my place of living compromised and all of the warmth, love and, most of all safety, that I had associated with it altered, my body didn’t feel the same,” one of the victims testified Thursday. “This was the hardest to come to terms with. The guilt and the shame I carried in my body for something I had no control over.”

Another victim said she was so traumatized by her assault that she began to binge drink for a time to “self medicate” to numb her anxieties. “I didn’t feel safe in general.” Even now, nearly three years later, “I occasionally get a sense of panic when I’m walking alone.”

At trial and during sentencing in the first set of cases, Harvey’s defense team called his younger brother, who testified the boys were sexually assaulted when they were children. Harvey told detectives after his arrest that he had trouble controlling his urges and couldn’t help himself. He told one detective that “he did not have a choice but to be like this.”

Before his arrest in the series of Fan District attacks, Harvey was convicted between 2012 and 2014 of public masturbation and unlawful filming of an undressed person in Chesterfield, indecent exposure in Richmond and assault and battery, reduced from sexual battery, in Colonial Heights.

Before being sentenced on Thursday, Harvey delivered a lengthy statement that he described as an “inadequate apology.”

“I’ve tried to imagine how my actions affected each of you,” he said. “I’ve tried to imagine myself feeling violated, exposed, vulnerable, confused. I’ve tried to imagine having my peace of mind forcibly stripped from me. I absolutely, wholeheartedly, hate myself for the things that I’ve done to you. I’ve never believed something with such conviction in my life the way that I believe that I’ll never be able to forgive myself for what I’ve done. Because I don’t believe I deserve forgiveness.”