Smith Mountain Lake man charged with second degree murder in stalking-related knife attack in New York

A physician’s assistant from Smith Mountain Lake is facing a second-degree murder charge in New York.

Jacob Klein, 40, was arrested last month following the April 13 death of Philip Rabadi in New Scotland, which is located in Albany County in the state of New York. Rabadi was found bound, stabbed and his body mutilated.

“Investigators identified the suspect as Jacob Klein, age 40, who was a Virginia resident who had ties to this area and to the victim’s wife. … Once enough probable cause was developed the investigators obtained an arrest warrant for the charge of murder in the second degree. Additional charges are expected,” Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple Sr. said during an April 16 news conference at the Albany County Courthouse.

Apple said Klein is a past acquaintance of Rabadi’s wife and that Klein may have been stalking Rabadi, 35, also a physician's assistant, in the days leading up to his death.

Online court records indicate that Klein was arrested in Virginia on April 15 on a felony charge of fleeing justice. Records indicate Klein was held in custody in Virginia before being extradited to New York.

In New York, according to a News10 story published online on April 21, Klein was arraigned in the Town of New Scotland Court on April 21, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. The case was then handed up to the Albany County Court, a court clerk confirmed. Klein pleaded not guilty at a May 2 arraignment in Albany County Court. As of noon Thursday, a date had not been set for the next hearing.

Klein has a residence in Wirtz on Smith Mountain Lake and is licensed to practice in Virginia as a physician’s assistant. He is also currently licensed to practice in California and, previously, in New York. He obtained his PA degree in 2015 at the State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn. Klein was born in New York and appears to have also lived in Florida and California.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office has urged anyone with information pertaining to the case to contact the sheriff’s office at 518-765-2352.

