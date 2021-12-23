Suspect in custody after Franklin County fatal shooting

A Boones Mill man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting Wednesday that claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, an E-911 call brought deputies to the 6000 block of Bethlehem Rd. in the county's Blackwater area. There they found the body of Mary Ann Cook in her residence.

"Additional information came into the Emergency Communications Center that a male matching the suspect’s description was in the area of a nearby convenience store. Units arrived on scene, immediately searched the area, and located the suspect near Whispering Creek Road," according to the sheriff's department.

The suspect, 30-year-old Dominic Thomas Novia, was arrested there. He has been charged with second degree murder and is being held at the Franklin County Jail without bond.

The sheriff's department described the shooting as an "isolated incident" that "poses no further threat to the community."