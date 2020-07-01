A teenager who was shot early Saturday in Roanoke has died, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
The victim’s name and exact age weren’t immediately released but he had been described by authorities as a teenager. He was critically injured in a shooting that broke out about 3 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Valley View Boulevard, officials said.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday.
The case is now a homicide investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure proper delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.