Three charged after shooting incident at Roanoke County apartment complex

Roanoke County police have urged people who reside near the scene of a shoot-out on Tuesday night to be vigilant about the presence of firearms in their apartment complex.

Police were summoned at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday to the 7200 block of South Barrens Rd. by multiple 911 calls reporting a disturbance. That turned out to involve two vehicles ramming one another and two persons exchanging gunshots.

After questioning witnesses, police said they arrested and charged Alisha S. Cooper, 33, of Roanoke City with two counts of attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon; Calvin Williams Jr, 38, of Roanoke, with attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearms and possession of ammunition by convicted felon; and Cedell Allen, 37, of Roanoke County, with assault and battery.

However, police said an extensive search of the scene on Wednesday morning with addition officers and a police dog did not locate weapons. As a result, police have asked any resident of the densely occupied complex to call E-911 if they see guns in the area — and not to touch them.