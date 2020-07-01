Franklin County authorities are circulating photos of a vehicle as they continue investigating a report of an armed robbery from earlier this week.

The robbery was reported about 11:20 a.m. Monday outside a home in the 5700 block of Providence Church Road in Ferrum.

The suspect was described as a white man whose hair was possibly brown and who stood approximately 6 feet tall, officials said.

He was said to be wearing a short-sleeve shirt, shorts and a mask at the time.

The man is believed to have a gun, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, investigators released photos of a dark-colored Honda Pilot captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or about Monday’s incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 483-3000.

