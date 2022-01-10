Woman's body found on Yellow Mountain Rd. in Roanoke

Police said that a homicide investigation is underway after a woman's body was found early Monday in Roanoke.

According to a police statement, a "suspicious" E-911 call at 1:30 a.m. resulted in a woman's body being located outside a residence in the 3500 block of Yellow Mountain S.E.

"The woman was unresponsive and appeared to be injured. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the woman deceased on scene," the statement said.

The victim remains unidentified pending notification of family, police said. No suspects were at the scene nor have arrests been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked by police to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637; begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.