Del. Chris Hurst's bill to open up past police investigative files comes to a halt

RICHMOND — A state Senate panel halted a bill from Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, that would have opened past police investigative files to the public.
The Democratic-controlled Senate General Laws and Technology Committee voted 14-0 Friday to block House Bill 5090 and send it to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act Council with the goal being to come up with a reworked bill for the regular session beginning in January 2021.
There was interest among lawmakers and some who work in the court system for the concept, but they said the details of what the bill should look like needed further vetting.
The proposal passed the Democratic-controlled House of Delegates on a 59-37 vote, with five Republicans — Jeff Campbell of Smyth County, Matt Fariss of Campbell County, Terry Kilgore of Scott County, Israel O’Quinn of Washington County and Nick Rush of Christiansburg — joining Democrats.
The proposal called for ending state law enforcement agencies’ practice of hiding away nearly all of their files from the public. Police only have to release a handful of basic details about a criminal incident under the state’s public records laws. Releasing any other details is at the discretion of law enforcement.
Police departments typically deny requests to release additional information about closed cases, often saying they are doing so to be sensitive to victims and families.
The bill would still largely give discretion to law enforcement to withhold information about ongoing investigations. Hurst’s bill said that “criminal investigative files” would become public when a court case is over. If a case doesn’t lead to anyone being prosecuted, the files would have become public three years after the incident happened.
Hurst amended his bill to address some of law enforcement’s concerns. His bill said police and prosecutors could ask a judge for permission to withhold a case file for more than three years if they felt its release would jeopardize the possibility of a future prosecution in a cold case. He also included language to protect sensitive information such as graphic crime scene pictures or evidence of sexual assault from being released.
The bill also would have restricted video and photos identifying the victim to the wider public, but the victim and family would receive that.
Criminal investigative files are elaborate. They include interviews with people, including suspects, information about evidence, photos and videos of crime scenes, records and more.
A former journalist at WDBJ (Channel 7), Hurst talked about his familiarity with how challenging it is to get information about criminal cases. He said it’s valuable for the public to have access to information about closed cases or cases that didn’t get prosecuted as a layer of oversight into how law enforcement handled the investigation.
He also said families have had difficulty in accessing information. He cited the 2016 case of Roanoke County police officers shooting and killing 18-year-old Kionte Spencer. The case is closed and the Roanoke County prosecutor at the time ruled the officers were justified. Chief Howard Hall has rejected requests to release the full, unedited video footage of the incident. Police stitched together various dash-camera videos and showed that to a few local news reporters and Spencer’s family.
Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, introduced a separate bill, HB 5091, that would expedite the release of video footage of police use of force. His bill would require law enforcement to make audio and video publicly available of incidents when police discharge firearms or use stun guns or chemical irritants resulting in death or serious injury. Police would have to post the video on their websites within 15 days unless it would jeopardize the investigation. Police could also obscure parts for safety reasons.
The bill has not been scheduled to be heard by the House Courts of Justice Committee.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!