Del. Chris Hurst's bill to open up past police investigative files comes to a halt

The bill would still largely give discretion to law enforcement to withhold information about ongoing investigations. Hurst’s bill said that “criminal investigative files” would become public when a court case is over. If a case doesn’t lead to anyone being prosecuted, the files would have become public three years after the incident happened.

Hurst amended his bill to address some of law enforcement’s concerns. His bill said police and prosecutors could ask a judge for permission to withhold a case file for more than three years if they felt its release would jeopardize the possibility of a future prosecution in a cold case. He also included language to protect sensitive information such as graphic crime scene pictures or evidence of sexual assault from being released.

The bill also would have restricted video and photos identifying the victim to the wider public, but the victim and family would receive that.

Criminal investigative files are elaborate. They include interviews with people, including suspects, information about evidence, photos and videos of crime scenes, records and more.