Demand surges for COVID-19 tests as infections continue to rise

Hundreds of cars snaked around the Salem Civic Center parking lot Tuesday as people waited for COVID-19 tests following a surge of infections during the past two weeks.

Demand for testing has overwhelmed private providers and local health departments. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts have hosted testing events each Tuesday at the Salem Civic Center. Two weeks ago, the event drew only two dozen people, but the last two events attracted hundreds and the department ran out of tests.

“That’s just the demand we have right now,” said Christie Wills, the health district’s communications officer. “This is reflective of where we are.”

Virginia reported 15,449 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday. About two weeks ago the state reported under 3,500.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts reported 2,277 new cases in the past week, the highest increase since the pandemic began in early 2020.

The newest COVID-19 variant, omicron, is highly transmissible. Virginia confirmed the first case of omicron on Dec. 9. Although no local cases have been confirmed to be omicron, health department officials said many of the new infections are likely due to the new variant.

Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy director of the office of epidemiology at the Virginia Department of Health, said multiple factors have created “a perfect storm” for the surge in test demand.

Omicron is partly to blame for an increased level of transmission, which has led to more cases and exposures. The holidays brought more travel and family gatherings, which can lead to a greater risk of exposure and also a higher need for testing. National supply chain issues for rapid antigen tests have also created shortages.

Forlano said the state submitted orders for rapid tests months ago that have still not been fulfilled because manufacturers are struggling to keep pace with demand. She said as soon as the state health department receives tests, they are sent out.

The state and local health departments have access to PCR tests, but they need to be sent to labs and results can take a few days. Meanwhile, people are asked to stay isolated while they await their results.

Rapid tests return results in a matter of minutes. Wills said many people seek rapid tests so they can make decisions about isolation and quarantine for their families.

The Salem Civic Center events use PCR tests, but the department will hold another event if it receives a supply of rapid tests, Wills said. The next testing event will be 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 10 at the same location.

Although the omicron variant is believed to be less severe than previous variants, local hospitalizations have also risen this week. The local health department reported 83 new hospitalizations for a total of 115.

The majority of new cases and hospitalizations are among people who are unvaccinated. According to the health department, people in Virginia who were not vaccinated developed COVID-19 at 12 times the rate as people who were fully vaccinated. They were hospitalized at 24 times the rate of fully vaccinated people.

Everyone aged 5 or older has been approved to receive a vaccine, which are available at the community vaccination center in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. People can make appointments at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682. Walk-ins are also open.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday it is updating its recommendation for when people can receive a booster shot. For people who received a Pfizer vaccine, the interval has been shortened from six months to five months. The recommendation has not changed for the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines.

The CDC is also recommending that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5- to 11-year-olds receive an additional dose of the vaccine 28 days after their second shot.

