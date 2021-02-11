Democrats committed to expanding Virginia's Court of Appeals

In criminal cases, people must file a request for the court to hear an appeal, but the court hears very few cases. If the court hears the case but the litigants are dissatisfied with the ruling, they can appeal it to the Supreme Court.

Edwards said that because so few petitions for review are granted by the appeals court, the rulings and opinions of trial judges are the final word.

Edwards’ bill would give criminal defendants and civil litigants an automatic right of appeal, which is something every other state provides. It also would have the appeals court hear civil cases rather than have those skip to the Supreme Court.

“The model of justice should have at least one appeal of right in all civil and criminal cases,” Edwards said.

Republicans have balked at the cost to do this. The Senate’s budget includes $12 million for the initiative. In addition to the six new judges, the Office of the Attorney General estimates it would need about 50 new attorneys to handle the workload.

“There is going to be a huge increase in the number of criminal appeals,” Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said, worrying it could take even longer for a case to get to the Supreme Court.