DMV expands online offerings
DMV expands online offerings

Virginia drivers may now replace their commercial licenses, learner’s permits and other credentials online, according to a Department of Motor Vehicles news release.

The DMV continues adding options during COVID-19 both for convenience and to create more time for customers who need in-person services, the news release states.

Customers 18 and older can visit dmvNOW.com to replace a commercial driver’s license (CDL), driver’s license learner’s permit, driver privilege card or learner’s permit, or limited-duration driver’s license, permit or CDL. Those transactions previously required an in-person visit.

"Customers have come to rely on alternate means of service for every aspect of life during the COVID-19 pandemic and we will continue to look for ways to meet new expectations," DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb said in the release.

Credentials ordered online will be mailed to the applicant, though the DMV notes that delivery time may be delayed due to U.S. Postal Service backlogs.

