The Department of Wildlife Resources is ramping up patrols in anticipation of a busy Forth of July holiday on Smith Mountain Lake. Warm weather and multiple fireworks shows are expected to bring even more boaters to an already busy lake.

1st Sgt. Tim Dooley and Officer 1st Class Shane Wilson took to the water in one of the DWR's patrol boats on Thursday. It was a relatively calm outing before crowds are expected to make their way to the water over the weekend and into Tuesday for Independence Day.

Dooley, who oversees DWR operations at Smith Mountain Lake, said they will have four patrol boats on the water over the weekend, three on Monday and another four on Tuesday. Several boating safety checkpoints are also planned to assure boaters are staying safe during the holiday.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are expected to have patrol boats on the water as well this holiday weekend.

"We are in good shape," Dooley said of preparations.

The biggest tests will be the two fireworks shows on the water at Mitchell's Point Marina July 2 and Parkway Marina July 4. Both traditionally bring large crowds of boats packed into a small area to view the fireworks.

Dooley said patrols will converge on the marinas in the evening for the fireworks shows. One key goal will be to assure that boaters leave the shows in an orderly manner. Both shows have been designated a no-wake event by the Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council as they have done in the past.

While the DWR will be out in full force, Dooley said most boaters on the lake follow the rules. During each of the three times he and Wilson interacted with boaters on Thursday, all were following the rules and had all necessary safety equipment.

"I think for the most part, people do a good job policing themselves," Dooley said.

If any minor infractions are found such as a floatation device not being readily available in one of the boats they stopped, they are often let off with just a warning. During the stop Wilson explained why the floatation device was necessary before thanking the individual and letting him get back to fishing.

"That is our primary goal. To try to educate people," Wilson said.

That is not to say that everyone is safe on the water. Dooley said they have already had three operating under the influence arrests so far this year. That number could increase this holiday weekend with conservation officers paying close attention this weekend.

"We strongly encourage sober boat operators," Wilson said.

Life jackets are another thing the DWR will be looking for this weekend and the rest of the summer. Dooley said the number of people having fun on the lake wearing life jackets has increased in recent years, but he would like to see more.

Nearly all of the boating related fatalities in recent years involved an individual who was not wearing a life jacket. Dooley said many of the modern life jackets are comfortable to wear and can be critical in instances were someone is thrown from a boat.

"We wish everyone would wear their life jackets," Dooley said.

Smith Mountain Lake has already had a one boating incident that resulted in two fatalities earlier this year. Two Danville men drowned after their boat capsized near the Anthony Ford Public Boat Ramp on Jan. 2. There have only been two minor boating incidents on Smith Mountain Lake since then, according to Dooley.

Multiple rainy weekends have resulted in less boats on the water for much of the spring and summer. Dooley said sun days have led to increased boating traffic since last weekend and if bad weather holds off until after July 4, the DWR could be in for a high traffic holiday weekend.