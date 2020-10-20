Ted Edlich receives TAP 2020 Cabell Brand Hope Award

When Ted Edlich joined his friend Cabell Brand in trying to start an agency that would help poor people, he admitted that “we didn’t know what the hell we were doing.”

Edlich recounted a story of how Brand went to Washington, D.C., in the 1960s to try to talk with leaders about establishing a Head Start program in Roanoke. Among those he sought out was Sargent Shriver, a member of President Lyndon Johnson’s administration, founder of the Peace Corps and Head Start, and a brother-in-law to President John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy.

“Cabell walked around Washington, D.C., saying he wanted to meet Sargent Shriver and people said, ‘You can’t do that,’” Edlich said. But Brand got that meeting with Shriver and bluntly asked: “How do we get this damn thing started?”

Tuesday morning, the agency Brand founded as Total Action Against Poverty, now known as Total Action for Progress, marked the 55th anniversary of its founding by naming Edlich the recipient of the 2020 Cabell Brand Hope Award and by publicly announcing a $150,000 fundraising campaign.