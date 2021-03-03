Education Notebook: Salem senior takes first in state SkillsUSA competition

A Salem High School senior recently took first place in a statewide career and technology contest.
Drew Harless won the SkillsUSA automotive technology career showcase, competing against students across the state.
The competition was virtual because of the pandemic. Students were tasked with choosing a specific skill they learned in their class — in Harless' case, automotive technology — and teaching that skill to others through a video, according to instructor Derek Wray.
Harless created a 12-minute instructional video showing how to remove a tire from its rim, mount the new tire and balance it. During his demonstration, he explained what he was doing and shared tips and tricks with viewers.
He will also compete in April at the SkillsUSA state contest in the automotive technology skills competition.
Harless recently started working as an apprentice technician at Berglund Ford in Salem, Wray said.
"Drew is an exceptional young man," Wray wrote in an email. "He is a very intelligent, hard working, and respectful young man. Any company that is looking to hire the best of the best would be hard pressed to find anyone better than this young man."
Harless will be honored Thursday morning, when state SkillsUSA Director Joyce Price and former Virginia Department of Education Trade and Industrial Specialist Lee Ross will present Harless with his award and a prize pack from the contest's sponsor, the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Roanoke celebrates Read Across America Day
Roanoke City Public Schools took an old tradition online for this year's Read Across America Day.
Every year, the school district invites community members to read to students as part of the annual reading celebration, which falls on March 2, Dr. Seuss' birthday. This year, the district asked the community — including this reporter — to record themselves reading a book.
RVTV (Channel 3) assisted the district by recording many readers, while others recorded themselves at work.
Readers included Superintedent Verletta White, Carilion Clinic President and CEO Nancy Agee, Roanoke City Councilwoman Vivian Sanchez-Jones, Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Conductor David Stewart Wiley, United Way of Roanoke Valley President and CEO Abby Hamilton, police officers, a firefighter, local journalists and more.
The district took the resulting 15 videos and created a YouTube playlist, which aired Tuesday. Children, parents and teachers from across the region can now access the videos on demand. The full playlist can be found at youtube.com/user/rcpswebadmin.