Education Notebook: Salem senior takes first in state SkillsUSA competition

A Salem High School senior recently took first place in a statewide career and technology contest.

Drew Harless won the SkillsUSA automotive technology career showcase, competing against students across the state.

The competition was virtual because of the pandemic. Students were tasked with choosing a specific skill they learned in their class — in Harless' case, automotive technology — and teaching that skill to others through a video, according to instructor Derek Wray.

Harless created a 12-minute instructional video showing how to remove a tire from its rim, mount the new tire and balance it. During his demonstration, he explained what he was doing and shared tips and tricks with viewers.

He will also compete in April at the SkillsUSA state contest in the automotive technology skills competition.

Harless recently started working as an apprentice technician at Berglund Ford in Salem, Wray said.

"Drew is an exceptional young man," Wray wrote in an email. "He is a very intelligent, hard working, and respectful young man. Any company that is looking to hire the best of the best would be hard pressed to find anyone better than this young man."